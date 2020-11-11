Tim’s Travels: Grant’s Farm to host Holiday Fun Drive-Thru Experience

ST. LOUIS – There is a new holiday attraction at a St. Louis staple this year. Grant’s Farm is inviting guests to enjoy Christmas lights, animals, music and more during their first-ever Holiday Fun Drive-Thru Experience.

The event begins on November 27 and goes through December 31. It’s open every Thursday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will experience views of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, a gingerbread village, a wide range of animals, and a winter wonderland just to name a few.

Vehicles with children will receive complimentary candy canes.

For more information and to make reservations, call (314) 843-1700 or visit www.grantsfarm.com.