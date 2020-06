BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Everybody loves a bargain and Tim Ezell has found many fun and unique items at Miriam Switching Post.

Located in the heart of Brentwood, Miriam Switching Post is a high-end furniture and antique resale shop, where you will find a little bit of everything.

When you buy something you like, all proceeds go directly to fund scholarships for children with multiple learning disorders that attend Miriam School.