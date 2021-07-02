Tim’s Travels: Great views and food at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, Ill.

GRAFTON, Ill. – A meal is more than just a meal when it’s served with a great view, and that’s exactly what is waiting for you in Grafton, Illinois.

Tim Ezell was taking it all in at Aerie’s Resort Friday morning.

There are great views for everyone to enjoy. The terrace is a great place for a casual dinner, but they do host events. Director of Operations JD Lorton said they are a popular spot for weddings.

Restaurant week starts Friday, July 9, and Aerie’s is stepping up their menu. They will be serving a sautéed ribeye sandwich at lunchtime and a mussel seasoned pasta at dinnertime. They’re served with a salad and a dessert.