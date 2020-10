UNION, Mo. – Nothing says fall like a delicious caramel apple. Tim Ezell visited Happy Apples where they been serving them up for 50 years.

The third generation, family-owned producer of caramel apples, fresh apples, and 100% pure apple cider began in 1970 and has rocketed to become a national brand.

Every harvest season, they crank out millions of made to order, specialty caramel apples. Happy Apples has streamlined its process to produce 350 Happy Apples per minute.