Tim’s Travels: Harvesting lavender in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is spending some time down on the farm, but it’s in a place you wouldn’t expect.

He’s in the heart of the city in the College Hill neighborhood where they are preparing for the harvest.

President of the Board of Directors at the College Hill Foundation Gail Olson said they have almost 2,000 lavender plants that cover an entire city block.

Olson said they sell their lavender to Long Row.

Now the College Hill Foundation is looking for some volunteers to help them harvest.

