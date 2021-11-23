Tim’s Travels: Help a child celebrate Christmas through the Angel Tree

O’FALLON, Mo. – Every child should share in the celebration of Christmas, and you can help make that happen.

Tim Ezell was in O’Fallon, Missouri where he is all about the Angel Tree. Frank Leta Honda is hoping to lose a few decorations on the Angel Tree.

Colonel Bob Webster is the CEO of the Salvation Army’s Midland Division. He explained that people can stop by any one of the seven Honda locations in the area before November 30 to pick up an Angel Tree Tag. The person holding the tag then shops for the gift listed on it. People can also participate online through salarmymidland.org.