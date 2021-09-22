Tim’s Travels: Hoedown for Hope helps keep Equine-Assisted Therapy running

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A horse is a horse, of course. But it can also be a means of therapy.

Tim Ezell was in Wildwood Wednesday where the ponies are part of a great cause.

Lulu Bogolin is the Executive Director of Equine-Assisted Therapy. She said just sitting on a horse engages every abdominal muscle a person has.

Some of the programs the organization offers include Equine-Assisted Riding, Equine-Assisted Learning, Silver Saddles, and a veterans and first responders program.

They have a big fundraising event called Hoedown for Hope happening on September 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

