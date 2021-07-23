Tim’s Travels: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre celebrates 30th anniversary

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Live music is a great start to planning a party, but what about the food?

Tim Ezell was at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday morning where they have some tasty treats to help celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Gene Weggenmann is the general manager of Sugarfire Smoke House and he had the details on the good eats. He said sliced turkey, pork butt, smoked brisket, ribs, and sea salt smoked chocolate chip cookies will be available at every concert. There will be two Sugarfire stands at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Cory Flament with Fire & Ice Food Truck said they will have their classic Philly cheesesteak, a chicken Philly, fries, Philly water ice, and fried dough.

