Tim’s Travels: Home Sweet Home furniture bank

ST. LOUIS – Pillow fight for a good cause! Home Sweet Home is a furniture bank where those in need can get household items.
The police and firefighters in Brentwood are competing to see who can receive the most pillow donations.
