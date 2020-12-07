Tim’s Travels: Home Sweet Home furniture bank

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Pillow fight for a good cause! Home Sweet Home is a furniture bank where those in need can get household items.

The police and firefighters in Brentwood are competing to see who can receive the most pillow donations.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News