Tim’s Travels: How a Rock Hill florist plans for future growth

ROCK HILL, Mo. – Collaboration is in full bloom at a floral shop in Rock Hill Tim Ezell is spent some time at Bloomin’ Buckets where he found more than flowers.

‘Bloomin’ Buckets located at 9844 Manchester Rd is a well-known name in St. Louis, known for beautiful floral arrangements filled with color and texture. The team of women behind the collaboration has launched online ordering and is excited about new opportunities.

For more information visit www.bloominbuckets.com

Bloomin’ Buckets Floral
9844 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119
314-961-4040

