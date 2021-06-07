Tim’s Travels: Humane Society’s new pain management center

ST. LOUIS – Is your pet suffering from chronic pain? If so, perhaps a trip to the Humane Society will help.

Tim Ezell was there Monday morning where they have a new pain management center.

Waffles the rescue dog was there getting some therapy done on his hips where he had surgery. He came to the humane society with a severe injury, so the team there has been working hard to rehabilitate him. Dr. Travis Arndt said Waffles will be available for adoption in about three to four weeks.

The pain management center can also be used by pets that have a great forever home. Moms and dads of furry friends can bring their animals into the pain management center for treatment as well.

