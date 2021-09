ST. LOUIS – You’ve probably seen a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece before, either in person, on TV, or in a book. But you’ve never seen van Gogh quite like this.

Tim Ezell was at the Galleria Thursday morning where he strolled through a van Gogh.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens at the Starry Night Pavilion at Saint Louis Galleria on October 1. Tickets are between $24.99 and $93.99.

