Tim’s Travels: Join the challenge, climb the steps of the Gateway Arch from home

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for a way to get up and get moving today? The Gateway Arch Park Foundation has a new challenge for lovers of the Arch near and far: ‘climb’ the steps of the Gateway Arch from home.

There are 1,076 steps inside of each leg of the Gateway Arch. Tim Ezell challenges you to ‘climb’ up and down the Arch as fast as you can to complete a total of 2,152 steps, which is just over one mile.

Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a T-shirt courtesy of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.