Breaking News
IL: 3,459 deaths/ 79,007 cases; MO: 488 deaths/ 9,918 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Tim’s Travels: Join the challenge, climb the steps of the Gateway Arch from home

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for a way to get up and get moving today? The Gateway Arch Park Foundation has a new challenge for lovers of the Arch near and far: ‘climb’ the steps of the Gateway Arch from home.

There are 1,076 steps inside of each leg of the Gateway Arch. Tim Ezell challenges you to ‘climb’ up and down the Arch as fast as you can to complete a total of 2,152 steps, which is just over one mile.

Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a T-shirt courtesy of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News