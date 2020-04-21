Tim’s Travels: Kicking off McDonald’s Senior Salute

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Tim Ezell is kicking off our Class of 2020 Salute this morning! We know that it’s not the senior year most families expected, especially for the graduating high school seniors (missing out on graduation, prom, etc). That’s why FOX 2 and McDonald’s are teaming up to honor your seniors!.

Do you have a high school senior graduating this year? Let us salute their efforts.

Visit Fox2Now.com/contests or upload your photo to @FOX2NOW on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter and use the hashtag #Classof2020STL

We will salute your high school senior on FOX 2`s website and on-air Fridays on FOX 2 News in the Morning.

Congratulations Seniors!