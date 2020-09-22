Tim’s Travels: Kids make neighborhood art with Magic House help

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Are you ready to let your light shine? Or is it too early?

Tim Ezell was in St. Charles this morning where he talked holiday lights with Ryan Jenkins of Christmas Decor. Jenkins said it's important to get the lights up before the bad weather hits. They start installation on homes October 1. Jenkins said homeowners don't have to turn them on, just have them up. But if you're feeling the holiday spirit early, go ahead and flip the switch.