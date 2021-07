PEVELY, Mo. – Planning a wedding can be quite the process, and that includes deciding on a location.

Tim Ezell was in Pevely, Missouri at the gorgeous Knotting Hills venue.

The indoor/outdoor facility can hold about 300 guests.

Katy Kleinbach is the owner and she said couples love the garage doors that can open and close during the reception.

Knotting Hills can also be rented out for events other than weddings.

Click here to learn more.