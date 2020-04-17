Tim’s Travels: `Kolache Factory pays it forward to the frontliners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Despite mounting losses at local restaurants, Kolache Factory is doubling down on its commitment to the community.

Tim Ezell visited the Brentwood location Friday where he learned about the by the launch of their two new Kolache Factory Cares initiatives in April.

Kolache Factory Cares is where medical workers and first responders can come by and grab a free breakfast to go (sausage and cheese or fruit kolache and coffee) each or any day in April, by just showing their medical ID. Participants are able to choose takeout, drive-thru, or even call ahead and have it delivered curbside.

For more information visit www.kolachefactory.com