FESTUS, Mo. - FInal goodbyes start Monday for the Festus Fire Chief. Kevin Cremer died from COVID-19 complications. Chief Kevin Cremer died a week ago at age 48 after battling COVID for weeks.

A visitation will be held Monday afternoon into this evening then funeral services will take place Tuesday. He had been part of the Festus Fire Department for 16 years and had been chief for the past four years. Cremer spent a total of 21 years as a dispatcher and 29 years in the fire service. Bunting was put up after his death at the Festus Fire Department.