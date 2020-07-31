Tim’s Travels: Let the City Museum Rooftop host your next private event

ST. LOUIS - You may know that women won the right to vote in 1920, but do you know the role St. Louis women played in making it happen?

Tim Ezell was at the Missouri History Museum where he has checked out a new exhibit called "Beyond the Ballot" that shares these amazing stories of St. Louis' role in getting women the right to vote.

Beyond the Ballot is free to the public, but requires a reservation for admission to the museum. For more information click here