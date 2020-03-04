Tims Travels: Listen Up! It’s National Hearing Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This week is National Hearing Week and Tim Ezell is celebrating World Hearing Day with a hearing test with SLUCare audiologists. The goal of this week is to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.

According to experts the most common type of hearing loss is sensorineural hearing loss, and this type often results in a decreased ability to hear high-pitched sounds. In many cases, this is age-related.

For more information visit: www.SLUCare.edu

Ask yourself these questions to see if you qualify for a baseline hearing test:

o Do you struggle to hear on the phone? Do you have the volume setting on high?

o Do people tell you that your TV is too loud?

o Do you struggle to keep up with conversations?

o Do you say 'what' a lot?

o Do you frequently misunderstand what people are saying to you and get frustrated?