FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Are you craving some baked goodies Tuesday morning?

Tim Ezell was at a place that can scratch that itch with goodies made from scratch. He spoke with Lizzie Bob’s Bakery Owner Lizzie Toepfer about the success the bakery has had since opening back on August 2, 2022.

For more information about Lizzie Bob’s Bakery, click here.