Tim’s Travels: Local funeral homes hosts donation drop-off site for food, essential items

ST. LOUIS – Food pantries are pushed to the limit during these pandemic days. However many people are stepping up to do what they can to feed those who are hungry.
Tim Ezell was at the St. Louis Area Foodbank Thursday morning where the Dignity Memorial® network is offering up five of their area funeral homes as drop-off locations for food, personal care items, and cleaning supplies. All collected items will be given to the St. Louis Area Food Bank in their continued efforts to feed the hungry in our neighborhoods
The five locations where donations can be dropped off are:
Alexander – White – Mullen Funeral Home 11101 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074
Hoffmeister South County Chapel 1515 Lemay Ferry Road |St. Louis, MO 63125
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa Street |St. Louis, MO 63109
Lake View Funeral Home 5000 North Illinois Street |Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Valhalla – Gaerdner – Holten Funeral Home 3412 Frank Scott Parkway |West Belleville, IL 62223
Suggested items to donate:
- Unsweetened Applesauce
- Canned Peas
- Chili with Beans
- Spaghetti O`s
- Canned Peaches
- Skillet Dinner
- Canned Tuna or Canned Chicken
- Peanut Butter
- Instant Oatmeal packets
- Cereal
- Cleaning supplies
- Hygiene items
- No glass or perishable items, please.