Tim’s Travels: Local funeral homes hosts donation drop-off site for food, essential items

ST. LOUIS – Food pantries are pushed to the limit during these pandemic days. However many people are stepping up to do what they can to feed those who are hungry.

Tim Ezell was at the St. Louis Area Foodbank Thursday morning where the Dignity Memorial® network is offering up five of their area funeral homes as drop-off locations for food, personal care items, and cleaning supplies. All collected items will be given to the St. Louis Area Food Bank in their continued efforts to feed the hungry in our neighborhoods

The five locations where donations can be dropped off are:

Alexander – White – Mullen Funeral Home 11101 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074

Hoffmeister South County Chapel 1515 Lemay Ferry Road |St. Louis, MO 63125

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa Street |St. Louis, MO 63109

Lake View Funeral Home 5000 North Illinois Street |Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Valhalla – Gaerdner – Holten Funeral Home 3412 Frank Scott Parkway |West Belleville, IL 62223

Suggested items to donate:

Unsweetened Applesauce

Canned Peas

Chili with Beans

Spaghetti O`s

Canned Peaches

Skillet Dinner

Canned Tuna or Canned Chicken

Peanut Butter

Instant Oatmeal packets

Cereal

Cleaning supplies

Hygiene items

No glass or perishable items, please.