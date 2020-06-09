Tim’s Travels: Magic House MADE for Kids opens Tuesday!

ST. LOUIS – With many schools officially done for the summer parents are looking for things to do with their kids.

Well, Tim Ezell has some good news for parents. The Magic House, MADE for Kids located in St. Louis City between the Central West End and the Loop opens up Tuesday, June 9.

This creative space is designed for kids to discover new interests and passions as they paint on a digital easel, sculpt a clay creation, design for a 3D printer or laser cutter, build robots and circuits, launch a rocket, and more.

