Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Tim’s Travels: Magic House MADE for Kids opens Tuesday!

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – With many schools officially done for the summer parents are looking for things to do with their kids.

Well, Tim Ezell has some good news for parents. The Magic House, MADE for Kids located in St. Louis City between the Central West End and the Loop opens up Tuesday, June 9.

This creative space is designed for kids to discover new interests and passions as they paint on a digital easel,  sculpt a clay creation, design for a 3D printer or laser cutter, build robots and circuits, launch a rocket, and more.

For more information click here

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News