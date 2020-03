Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - March 9 marks National Meatball Day and Mama's on the Hill is celebrating in an enormous way. Tim Ezell tried to take on a huge bowl of spaghetti topped with the largest homemade meatball on "The Hill".

Do you have what it takes?

According to the beloved Italian restaurant, if you manage to finish this dish Mama will pick up the check and also reward you with a Mama's shirt!

The meatball is available during dinner for $24.99! For more information click here: