Tim’s Travels: Mellow Mushroom launches “A Pie For A Pie” giving back program

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. - Today, helping others is as easy as helping yourself to a pizza. Tim Ezell was live at the Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bake where they are serving up a pie for a pie.

For every stone-baked pizza pie sold on Thursday, April 30 Mellow Mushroom Cottleville will donate pizza pies to St. Charles All Together, a local non-profit formed to feed 250 frontline healthcare workers in St. Charles County, MO on May 7.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com