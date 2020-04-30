Breaking News
IL: 2,125 deaths/48,102 cases; MO: 318 deaths/7,425 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives coronavirus update
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Tim’s Travels: Mellow Mushroom launches “A Pie For A Pie” giving back program

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. - Today, helping others is as easy as helping yourself to a pizza. Tim Ezell was live at the Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bake where they are serving up a pie for a pie.

For every stone-baked pizza pie sold on Thursday, April 30 Mellow Mushroom Cottleville will donate pizza pies to St. Charles All Together, a local non-profit formed to feed 250 frontline healthcare workers in St. Charles County, MO on May 7. 

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News