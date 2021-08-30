Tim’s Travels: Miracle horse gives birth at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Sometimes something beautiful emerges from the ugliest of situations. Tim Ezell found proof of that Monday morning at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch where a miracle horse is showing off her colt.

Journey is the mama horse and she was one of the horses on the trailer in a horrific crash that happened on October 18, 2020. At the time of the crash, she was pregnant with her baby boy Cruiser.

There were 29 horses on the tractor-trailer that flipped on westbound I-44 in Franklin County. Thirteen of the horses died or had to be euthanized. Due to the severity of their injuries, two of the horses were euthanized at the scene and another two were euthanized at the veterinary hospital.

Of the surviving 16 horses, 11 were transported to the Humane Society’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. There the horses are suffering from shock, deep skin leg abrasions and lacerations, head and eye trauma, and back injuries. They are scheduled to be examined by a veterinarian today, and will be under the care of Longmeadow until further notice.

On Longmeadow’s website, there is a baby cam for people to watch Journey and the colt. There is also a donate button to help cover the costs of the birth.