Tim’s Travels: Mission St. Louis’ 14th year of Affordable Christmas

ST. LOUIS – It is Mission St. Louis’ 14th year of Affordable Christmas.

Executive Director Josh Wilson said that Affordable Christmas is a Christmas store Mission St. Louis hosts to give families in need some dignity because they’re actually purchasing the gifts, but at a very affordable price.

Wilson said most gifts are priced at one tenth of the normal price, but this year due to COVID everything is $1. Families are invited to participate.

Wilson said Mission St. Louis is always looking for donations, that’s how they’re able to provide Affordable Christmas for so many people. He said if you’re planning on donating, to focus on presents for kids ten and up. He said that is where they see the most need.

Click here to join the shopper waitlist.

Click here to donate to Affordable Christmas.