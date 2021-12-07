Tim’s Travels: Mission St. Louis needs gifts for Affordable Christmas store

ST. LOUIS – Parents want to fulfill their child’s Christmas wish list, but some need help to do so. Mission St. Louis needs your help to allow parents in need to shop with dignity. Tim Ezell explained Tuesday morning out at

Mission St. Louis invites families to shop at their “Affordable Christmas” store.

Executive Director Josh Wilson said it’s like the best Black Friday sale of all time. Over 1,000 people are signed up to shop, and Mission St. Louis needs help fulfilling the need.

