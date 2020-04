Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. - The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat service.

Tim Ezell was live at the ranch where they are running a special reduced price on all baby goat adoptions until April 3.

Anyone interested in adopting a baby goat who lives within a 25-mile radius of the ranch can fill out an application and Longmeadow will deliver the goat directly to the adopter’s home, free of charge.

Click here to fill out an application.