ST. LOUIS - A federal medical team arrives in St. Louis Wednesday to help an understaffed hospital in north St. Louis County. This comes as the latest numbers from the pandemic task force show covid case count dropping.

There are a total of 44 people in the group arriving to help at Christian Hospital off Route 367 near 270. The team includes doctors, nurses, and therapists. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force asked for the federal assistance.