Tim’s Travels: More fans can cheer on the Blues tonight

ST. LOUIS – The Avalanche leads the Blues 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Blues are hoping a little home cooking will turn the tide.

9,000 fans are allowed inside the Enterprise Center for Game 3, and every one of them will receive a rally towel. Hopefully fans waving them will bring some good luck to the Blues players.

The rally towels also pay tribute to the late Bobby Plager with a number 5.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can support the team from home on stlouisblues/bluenatics.com. There, fans can participate in some virtual games and have an opportunity to win some prizes. They also have a virtual t-shirt toss.