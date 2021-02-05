Tim’s Travels: Mummies of the World at St. Louis Science Center

ST. LOUIS – What can you learn from a mummy?
Quite a lot actually.
Tim Ezell was at the St. Louis Science Center where he got a sneak peek of Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.
