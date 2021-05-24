Tim’s Travels: Name baby mini horse at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

UNION, Mo. – Waffle the miniature rescue horse birthed a baby girl recently at The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch.

Waffle the Mini Horse is 10 years old. She was surrendered to the ranch in November 2020. Her mane and tail were covered in burrs along with the other three minis in the group, including her colt, Toast. She arrived at Longmeadow early in her pregnancy.

Waffle went into labor the night of Wednesday, May 12 and gave birth to her foal. The foal doesn’t have a name yet, and Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wants the public to vote on the name.

Names:

Cheerio

Pancake

Maple

Crepe

Eggo

You can get a first look at the new baby horse on Longmeadow Rescue Ranch’s webpage. Viewers can also send well wishes to Waffle and her baby on Longmeadow’s Facebook page.

Longmeadow says Waffle won’t be adoptable until her foal is weaned, but there are plenty of other farm animals ready for a loving family.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is a haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks, and other farm animals.

To find out more about Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, the animals available for adoption, the Barn Buddies program, or how to donate, visit longmeadowrescueranch.org.