Tim’s Travels: National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

ST. LOUIS – It may be a dreary, rainy day but Tim Ezell has found something to celebrate.
It’s National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day and Tim is showing his appreciation this morning.
by: Tim EzellPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – It may be a dreary, rainy day but Tim Ezell has found something to celebrate.
It’s National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day and Tim is showing his appreciation this morning.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.