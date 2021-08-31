Tim’s Travels: New grocery store is owned by south St. Louis community

ST. LOUIS – What’s the best way for a community to see exactly what they want on the shelves of their local grocery store? By owning the grocery store of course.

Tim Ezell was in south St. Louis Tuesday morning where one community is doing just that.

The MARSH (Materializing & Activating Radical Social Habitus) Grocery Cooperative held its grand opening Saturday, August 21 at their store located at 6917 S. Broadway.

They have their own garden making it easy for them to sell fresh produce. The kitchen makes ready-to-go meals and bakery items.

Every product in the grocery is marked with the price of how much it costs to be able to put that item on the shelves. Then when a customer gets to the counter, they can choose to pay that total price, 10 percent more or less, or anything in between.