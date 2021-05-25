Tim’s Travels: New playground at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital

ST. LOUIS – Treatments and medicine are part of the prescription for patients at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, but they also recognize the healing power of play.

Tim Ezell was checking out their new one-of-a-kind playground Tuesday morning.

Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital Chief Medical Officer Nick Holekamp explains the benefits of the outdoor Activity Canyon.

The playground is extremely accessible for kids of all abilities. The new play area is wheelchair accessible and even bed accessible. It was also built with kids of all ages in mind.