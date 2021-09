HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – You’ve no doubt heard of senior living facilities for people, but what about for your pets? Do they exist? The answer is yes.

Tim Ezell was in High Ridge Wednesday checking out Second Chance Ranch.

The organization’s mission is to give older dogs the best life they could possibly have. They also work to place these dogs in a forever home.

Second Chance Ranch also gets therapy for their animals who need it. It is also completely run by volunteers.