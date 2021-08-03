Tim’s Travels: Parents and kids can practice their ninja skills in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – So your kids are ninjas, but they haven’t been offered the proper training. Well, mom and dad, here’s your chance.

Tim Ezell was in Chesterfield Tuesday morning at Ultimate Ninjas St. Louis where the adults are now getting their turn at training.

Ultimate Ninja Pro Camp is going on this weekend.

Adult camp is for those older than 14 and that goes from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Then there are three kids sessions throughout the day, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. There is another camp session on Sunday for kids from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

