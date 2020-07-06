Breaking News
Tim’s Travels: Peaches, Blackberries, Veggies; pick-your-own summer crops at Eckert’s Farm

Tim's Travels

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Tim Ezell is up for some fun down on the farm. He found plenty of Peaches, Blackberries & Veggies at Eckert’s Farm Monday morning.

For more information click here


