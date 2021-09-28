Tim’s Travels: Pick your own pumpkin at Eckert’s

MILLSTADT, Ill. – How can you make sure you get the perfect pumpkin? Pick it yourself of course!
Tim Ezell was in Millstadt, Illinois Tuesday morning checking out the crop at Eckert’s.
Pumpkin Picking at Eckert’s
- 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily
- Last wagon goes out at 5:30 p.m.
- Pumpkins are $0.69/lb
Pumpkin Jamboree at Eckert’s
- October 2 and October 3 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Live music, carnival rides, animals for petting, pony rides, and treats
- At Belleville Farm and Millstadt Farm
Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm
- Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Prices vary from $2-$16.50 per person, children under 2 are free
- Petting zoo, mini-golf, push pedal tractors, straw climbing pyramid, haunted wagon rides, apple picking, pumpkin picking.