Tim’s Travels: Pick your own pumpkin at Eckert’s

MILLSTADT, Ill. – How can you make sure you get the perfect pumpkin? Pick it yourself of course!

Tim Ezell was in Millstadt, Illinois Tuesday morning checking out the crop at Eckert’s.

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily

Last wagon goes out at 5:30 p.m.

Pumpkins are $0.69/lb

October 2 and October 3 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live music, carnival rides, animals for petting, pony rides, and treats

At Belleville Farm and Millstadt Farm

Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Prices vary from $2-$16.50 per person, children under 2 are free

Petting zoo, mini-golf, push pedal tractors, straw climbing pyramid, haunted wagon rides, apple picking, pumpkin picking.