Tim’s Travels: Polar Express at Union Station

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How would you like to visit the north pole this holiday season? We know a train that will take you there. Tim Ezell is at Union Station where he is ready to roll on the Polar Express. More info: stlthepolarexpressride.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News