CREVE COEUR, Mo. - These days a little spa time probably sounds pretty good to you and Tim Ezell is here to say that you can get a spa treatment right in your own home!

Precision Fitness and Med Spa is offering Facials to go with instructions on how to do the. For more information call (314) 786-5389 or visit their location at 12545 Olive Blvd in Creve Coeur.