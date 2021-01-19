Tim’s Travels: Rent out your own theater with Marcus Theatres

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Are you ready for a night at the movies? Why not rent the whole theater?
Tim Ezell was in St. Charles at Marcus Theatres where you and your family can have your own private screening.
by: Tim EzellPosted: / Updated:
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Are you ready for a night at the movies? Why not rent the whole theater?
Tim Ezell was in St. Charles at Marcus Theatres where you and your family can have your own private screening.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.