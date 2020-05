ST. LOUIS - Food pantries are pushed to the limit during these pandemic days. However many people are stepping up to do what they can to feed those who are hungry.

Tim Ezell was at the St. Louis Area Foodbank Thursday morning where the Dignity Memorial® network is offering up five of their area funeral homes as drop-off locations for food, personal care items, and cleaning supplies. All collected items will be given to the St. Louis Area Food Bank in their continued efforts to feed the hungry in our neighborhoods