Tim’s Travels: Scout skills from St. Louis area female Eagle Scouts

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Tim Ezell is not an Eagle Scout, but he knows a few.

Tim Ezell learned some wilderness skills Wednesday morning at the Beaumont Scout Reservation from two of the 13 ladies who are a part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts in the greater St. Louis area.

There are more than 700 female Eagle Scouts now across the country.

Page Brush and Ceri Brush are sisters and Eagle Scouts and their dad Brian couldn’t be prouder.

In order to make Eagle Scout, participants must complete a large project.

Page’s Eagle Scout project was influenced by COVID. Due to the pandemic, her high school was eating lunch outside so she made benches for her school.

Eagle Scout Addie Ludbrook made something for Tillman Elementary School where she went. Addie created signs for their outdoor garden/learning area.

Addie’s dad Chris grew up doing boy scouts.

“It was really special because 313 was the troop that I grew up in. So it was really nice to be able to share that with her. Great support from them and from the council. Also, getting to do this with her brothers who are a little bit younger in a different troop, but you know it’s a nice family thing and having mom in there as well, it makes it a great experience for all of us,” Chris Ludbrook said.

Addie’s mom Wendy wasn’t too involved in scouting before Addie joined, but she’s really appreciative of all of the support the girl’s troop has received.

“We’re part of 313 which has a really active boys troop and they really helped us get off the ground. There’s tons of support from the boys side. We ended up with just a great group of parents and kids,” Wendy Ludbrook said.