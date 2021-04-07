Tim’s Travels: See the Cardinals game from your room at Hilton St. Louis

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – When you stay at a hotel it’s always nice to have a room with a view. But it’s even better to have a room with a Fredbird view.

Tim Ezell found the perfect place for cardinal fans to perch at Hilton St. Louis.

Click here to learn more.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News