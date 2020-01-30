Tim's Travels: Set Sail at the 66th Annual Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS -  The 66th Annual Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow drops anchor January 30  with hundreds of boats, exhibitors and new, family-friendly features.

This year`s show features hundreds of new boats plus lots of outdoor gear options and marine accessories for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.  Tickets are $12 for adults, and children under 12 are free.

For more information click here:

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2-9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31, Noon-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News