Tim’s Travels: Smiley face cookies at McArthur’s Bakery in partnership with Lafayette Industries

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is baking up some fun in south St. Louis County Monday morning. He was at McArthur’s Bakery Monday where they are baking up some cookies for a mission.

The smiley face cookies sold at McArthur’s breaks barriers by providing employment opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through extensive training programs, bakers from Lafayette Industries are prepared to showcase their vast abilities with you. Remember we are all perfectly imperfect!