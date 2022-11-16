ST. LOUIS – Helping the cause never tasted so good.

Serving others always leaves a good taste in your mouth, but even more so, Thursday, November 17 in Southampton. Tim Ezell was with some folks preparing for a barbecue that gives back. He spoke with Spot Content Studio’s Grillmaster ‘TK’ about their ‘Spotsgiving’ event.

The event is giving back to the community and gives other people the opportunities to help with those needs. Charities Angels Arms and Crisis Aid are collecting laundry soap and cereal boxes respectively.

People who donate with will be awarded a free pulled pork sandwich.

