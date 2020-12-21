Tim’s Travels: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

ST. LOUIS – Christmas Day will mark the St. Louis Aquarium’s first birthday and there are some new residents to help celebrate the occasion.
Tim Ezell is at Union Station checking out the new Archer fish.
